The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: Snow Starts A "Very Different Place"

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes director Francis Lawrence says that the place we find Coriolanus Snow is "very different."

Lionsgate is sitting pretty right now after Saw X was not only a critical but commercial success as well, but they have another big franchise movie coming up soon. The Hunger Games is one of the biggest franchises that Lionsgate has, but November is a hectic time of month, and no matter how big the fandom for these movies might be, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes will have an uphill battle ahead of it. Director Francis Lawrence recently spoke to Total Film about our central character of Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), whom we know will go on to be one of the big bads of the original trilogy, but the young man we find in this film is far different from what we expect.

"We start in a very different place with Snow," Lawrence explained. "We see a young man who's struggling and who's part of a family that's lost their fortune. He's putting on an act that he still has money, still has status. He also starts in a much more positive place than you would imagine. It's part of what's fun about the story that you see him break bad."

It's going to be interesting to see how The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes walks the line of making us want to follow Snow through this story when we know the person he will become. It's something that a lot of stories that are prequels to villains have to do, but from what fans have said, the book managed to pull it off a lot better than anyone thought. When it was first released, everyone was dismissive of the idea as a whole, but it did well. Did that have something to do with the fact that it was released in the fall of 2020 when we were all stuck inside, needing something to entertain ourselves that didn't require human interaction, and also tickled the nostalgia of an entire generation who were now young adults? Maybe this film will likely be the thing that answers that question because it does not have that kind of timing in its favor.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

