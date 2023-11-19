Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, thanksgiving, the marvels, Trolls Band Together, Weekend Box Office

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Takes Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes won the Weekend Box Office, but it is the freefall of The Marvels that will have the town talking all week.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes won a crowded weekend box office with $44 million domestically and added $54.5 million overseas for a worldwide opening of $98.5 million. While a tad lower than Lionsgate was probably hoping, overall, that is not bad for a franchise returning after eight years off. Part of the problem was the collective shrug the novel was met with when it was released in 2020. The film also didn't have a full media blitz leading up to the release, though it did have a bit of a leg up as it obtained an exemption to promote before the SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Is Still Faring Better Than The Marvels

Second place behind the return of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was another sequel, Trolls Band Together. That one grossed $30.6 million, setting it up nicely to run for the next few weeks. Third place went to last week's champ, The Marvels, but that film is in deep trouble. It saw the worst drop for a Marvel Studios film ever, -79% and only adding $10.2 million. With how crowded this weekend was and this week coming up, it is in serious danger of not crossing the $100 million mark domestically, which is a disaster for Disney and Marvel Studios, no matter the explanation. Fourth place went to Eli Roth's sixteen years in the making holiday slasher Thanksgiving with $10.2 million, and rounding out the top five and still hanging in there despite being on Peacock was Five Nights At Freddy's with another $3.5 million.

The weekend box office top 5 for November 19th:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes- $44 million Trolls Band Together- $30.6 million The Marvels- $10.2 million Thanksgiving- $10. 2 million Five Nights At Freddy's- $3.5 million

Next week, three new films try to knock The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes down to second place. The one with the best shot is Disney's new animated film Wish. Reviews are a bit lukewarm, but it should do fine, unlike last year when the studio released Strange World. I think it pulls in around what The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and The Marvels did, so I will call it at $41 million. Also opening are Ridley Scott's historical drama Napoleon and, in limited release, Bradley Cooper's new directorial effort, Maestro.

