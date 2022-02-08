The Batman Director Talks Costume and Batmobile Design Goals

The Batman marks yet another cinematic revival of the expensive, brooding (and profitable) DC hero, with early estimates expecting the film to earn over $150 million. While people seemingly never tire of live-action adaptations of The Dark Knight, filmmakers have a pretty evident determination to differentiate each version, no matter how much time does or doesn't pass in-between iterations.

The recent trailers for the upcoming film show off a younger, grittier version of Batman, which, according to director Matt Reeves, is very much designed with a purpose. During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, the filmmaker delved into the origin of this particular costume and Batmobile that offered a little more backstory to the character's state of mind.

"In the suit, you can see the seaming in the cowl. You can see that he's doing this all himself. You can see that he's building this car in his garage. You can see the crudeness of it." He tells the magazine, before later adding, "There was one other aspect of it, that was super-important, which was to understand that both of them have another purpose. And that purpose is to intimidate. There's a kind of horror aspect that's part of his intent because his idea tactically is that he believes that if he can use fear, he can intimidate the criminal element, so the Batsuit and the car had to be able to materialize out of the shadows in a way that was provoking a kind of monstrous side."

The Batman's plot is currently described as: "In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler."

The Batman will be in theaters exclusive starting March 4 of this year, which means we're just around the corner from another (potentially) badass Batman. What are your thoughts on the look/feel of the upcoming superhero film by Reeves?