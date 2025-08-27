Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II: Colin Farrell Says "I Don't Have Many Scenes"

The Penguin star Colin Farrell says he is getting the script for The Batman Part II soon, but he revealed that. "I don't have many scenes."

Article Summary Colin Farrell reveals he has few scenes as Penguin in The Batman Part II, with script expected soon.

Delays and shifting release dates have fueled rumors about production issues, but director Matt Reeves is taking time to perfect the film.

Jeffrey Wright confirms he hasn't read the script yet, but early feedback on the story is positive and promising.

The Batman Part II is currently slated for an October 7, 2027 release, following a completed first script draft.

It sounds like the final version, or one that is pretty close, of the script for The Batman Part II is complete. The film has been the subject of many frantic fans seeing smoke and assuming that there must be a megafire right around the corner. However, much of that blame can be placed on Warner Bros. and DC for dating a film before a script was complete. It was the fact that the date kept getting pushed back that convinced people that something terrible was going on behind the scenes, when in reality, director Matt Reeves was just taking his time. Some fans aren't accepting that as an answer, but in a new interview with The Wrap, Colin Farrell defends Reeves and the timeline for the film, while also revealing that it sounds like Oswald isn't going to be a major player this time around.

"I'll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I'll be there for however long," Farrell replied. "I don't have many scenes, I don't believe, but I'll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don't know what the story is yet. I just know that obviously Matt has slaved for a few years now to really make something special. And he holds a very high bar for himself. He's so meticulous; he cares so deeply about what he does."

The news that the script hasn't gone out yet isn't surprising because Jeffrey Wright said as much just a couple of weeks ago. Wright said, "I haven't read it yet, no, but I've heard some things." Wright praised what he was hearing about The Batman Part II script so far, saying, "I'm liking what I'm hearing. And I have huge respect for Matt's Gotham-building skills. So I'm excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I'm sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and ideally for audiences to take in as well." So it sounds like things are moving along, even if the pace is a bit slower than people want.

The Batman Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June 2025, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't received any drafts yet, so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!