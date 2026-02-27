Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Jesse Buckley, maggie gyllenhaal, the bride

The Bride!: Jesse Buckley As The Bride Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Bride! spotlighting star Jesse Buckley and her performance.

Warner Bros. is continuing to remind audiences that another radical reimagining of a classic is coming out in just a couple of weeks. The last one went over in a bunch of really interesting ways, and The Bride! doesn't appear to be that different. This film is looking to take a risk, and it also has the added benefit of excellent timing with its release date. Jesse Buckley has burst onto the mainstream with her insanely good and award-winning performance in Hamnet, and now we get to see her in something that could not be more different. Warner Bros. released a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on Buckley, her performance, and the Bride as a character. All of the things we've seen from The Bride! so far seem to indicate this movie is either going to rule, or it's going to be the kind of hot mess that's hard to look away from. Either way, sounds like a good time.

The Bride!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Maggie Gyllenhaal (Academy Award-nominated writer/director of The Lost Daughter) and starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Academy Award winner Christian Bale comes THE BRIDE! A bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Gyllenhaal is supported behind the camera by a team of award-winning film artisans, including director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A First Love Films / In The Current Company Production, A Maggie Gyllenhaal Film: THE BRIDE!. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 March 2026.

