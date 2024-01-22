Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Argylle, Matthew Vaughn

The Cast Of Argylle Tries To Explain What Argylle In A New Featurette

Universal and Apple Original Films have released a new featurette where the cast of Argylle attempts to explain what exactly Argylle is.

The first big release of 2024 is probably Argylle from Apple Original Films and Universal Pictures. It's even better that it's an original movie from a director who has been playing in the established IP sandbox for a long time. Matthew Vaughn is doing something really fun with the spy genre and bridging the gap between fiction and reality, quite literally, in terms of this film, and so far, things look like a lot of fun. We got another new featurette today with various members of the cast talking about the film and explaining what exactly this film is while also reminding us that we likely have no idea what to actually expect.

Argylle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer). Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (I Still See You). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn. It will be released on February 2, 2024.

