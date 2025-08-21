Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros, WB Animation | Tagged: the cat in the hat

The Cat In The Hat Shifts Its Release Date From Spring To Fall 2026

Warner Bros. is shifting the release date of The Cat in the Hat from February 2026 to November 2026 to take advantage of the holiday season.

Warner Bros. is shifting the release date of one of its upcoming animated features as it hopes to take advantage of the busy holiday season over the slower early spring. Moving from a slower time to a busier time is a gamble because while there is a better chance for bigger returns, the chance you're going to get buried by something else is also much higher, and you could come out with even less than you would have if you had released during a slower period. The Cat in the Hat is shifting its release date from February 27, 2026, to November 6, 2026, according to Deadline. November is pretty clear right now, but that will change very fast once the awards contenders start to premiere at Sundance, Cannes, and the like. We have seen animated family movies do insanely well at this time of year, but we've also seen them bomb rather spectacularly. Warner Bros. must think they have a winner here if they think they can contend with prime time.

The Cat In The Hat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Today is going to be THE. BEST. DAY. EVER! Bill Hader is The Cat In The Hat – Only in theaters February 27.

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they've never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!

Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, and featuring Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on November 6, 2026. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

