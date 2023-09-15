Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the color purple, warner bros discovery

The Color Purple: New BTS Featurette Teases A New Spin On A Classic

Warner Bros. Discovery has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Color Purple, focusing on the new direction that the remake is taking.

When it comes to the two big musicals that Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing this December, the remake of The Color Purple is the one that seems like the safer bet. However, you could have said the same thing about West Side Story, which did not do well at the box office. Maybe it was just the timing of the release; who knows? The cultural zeitgeist has to be just right for a musical to do well at the box office; otherwise, they bomb hard. One would think after the failure of multiple musicals in the last couple of years, a studio wouldn't release two in the same month, but here we are. However, Paul King, the director of Wonka, claims that his movie isn't a musical but a movie with some songs, while The Color Purple is a musical in the more traditional sense. We have a new behind-the-scenes featurette from the cast and crew, including Oprah Winfrey, talking about how much the film means to them and giving this classic story a new look.

The Color Purple: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker, Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fear the Walking Dead), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, BlacKkKlansman), H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, Grown-ish), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (Maid, The Chi), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The executive producers are Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott, and Michael Beugg.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Harpo Films Production, an Amblin Entertainment Production, a Scott Sanders Production/a QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, and internationally beginning on 18 January, 2024.

