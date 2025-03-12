Posted in: Comics, Movies, Press Release | Tagged: comic store movies, independent films, Jonathan L. Bowen, the comic shop, Tristan Mays

The Comic Shop: Jonathan L. Bowen's Indie Comedy-Drama Out in April

The Comic Shop is writer-director Jonathan L. Bowen's upcoming indie film about a comic shop owner mentoring a kid, out in April.

Article Summary The Comic Shop, directed by Jonathan L. Bowen, releases on digital platforms April 11th.

The film stars Jesse Metcalfe as a comic shop owner mentoring a kid, played by newcomer Micah Giovanni.

It balances comedy and drama, focusing on mentorship and a passion for indie comics.

Set in Las Vegas, it's a heartfelt tale about finding inspiration in those closest to us.

Independent movies about comic book stores are a minor subgenre by now, and The Comic Shop is the latest entry in that line. Whether people like comic books, comic book movies, or comic book characters, we all share a deep passion for tales of heroism that make the world a better place. That's probably why comic book store Mike (played by Jesse Metcalfe of Desperate Housewives) and new-kid-in-town Brandon (newcomer Micah Giovanni) take such a liking to each other. As Mike faces difficult choices about keeping his store open and Brandon navigates a contentious relationship with his own father, these two new friends find ways to let their passion for comic books and comic art reveal unexpected paths forward.

The Comic Shop: A Proper Comedy-Drama

The second feature film by writer/director Jonathan L. Bowen, The Comic Shop co-stars Tristan Mays (MacGyver) as Mike's loyal employee Alex, who may have to take a job at a rival store when her hours get cut; Trevor Einhorn (The Magicians, Mad Men) as the spoiled and scheming rival store owner; and with cameos from Eric Roberts and Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson. Of all the indie movies about comic shops and the people who work and shop in them, this is the most technically accomplished and treats the characters' story as a proper comedy-drama instead of an excuse for geeky jokes. Featuring a stunningly poignant performance from Metcalfe as Mike's fortune turns from bad to worse, Bowen's story frames the emotional journey of the characters against the backdrop of their love for indie comics and the unique community of creators and fans who often struggle to find a place in a market dominated by Marvel and DC. Underdog Mike has lost some of his fight, and by helping protégé Brandon with finding a way to connect at home, the decisions about how to move forward reveal themselves one small heroic moment at a time.

Shot on location in Las Vegas, The Comic Shop is a slice-of-life love letter to comic fans that general audiences will easily relate to. We've all drawn inspiration from the larger-than-life heroes who are born on ink and paper and blossomed in our imagination, but The Comic Shop reminds us that the best sources of inspiration are those around us who are willing to risk it all to help us find our way.

The Comic Shop is set for release on digital on April 11th on Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, Google/YouTube Movies and Microsoft.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!