The Conjuring Prequel In The Works At Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is moving forward with a prequel film in The Conjuring franchise after the success of Last Rites this fall.

Rodrigue Huart is in talks to direct, with Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg returning as screenwriters.

The Conjuring Universe has grossed over $2.7 billion, with Last Rites nearing a $500 million global haul.

The prequel will explore new stories, with no need to revisit Ed and Lorraine Warren’s last chapter.

The Conjuring: Last Rites won't be the final visit to that universe after all. Granted, nobody thought it would be, but today Variety reports that a prequel film is starting to come together. Rodrigue Huart is in talks to direct, with writers Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg writing the screenplay. They have previously explored this universe, writing the scripts for The Nun II and Last Rites. It looks like, since this is a prequel, they will not have to worry about going back on Last Rites being the finale for Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Ed and Lorraine Warren, either. The Conjuring Universe of films have combined to gross over $2.7 billion, with Last Rites releasing this past September and making just under $500 million alone.

The Conjuring Was Never Going To End

I don't think a single person thought for a split second that Last Rites would be the last time we saw The Warrens on the big screen. The only question now will be who could play a young Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson?

