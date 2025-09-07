Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: hamilton, The Conjuring: Last Rites, weapons, Weekend Box Office

The Conjuring: Last Rites Sets Records On Way To Box Office Win

The Conjuring: Last Rites set all sorts of records while winning the first weekend box office of September.

Article Summary The Conjuring: Last Rites scores $83M, breaking franchise and horror movie box office opening records.

Global debut for The Conjuring: Last Rites hits $187M, raising doubts the series will really end here.

Disney's Hamilton live performance earns $10M, while former champ Weapons drops to third place.

Five major releases, including Demon Slayer and Downton Abbey, aim to shake up next weekend’s box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is being billed as the last of the series, but after this weekend, I have serious doubts that will be the case. The film had the third-highest opening for a horror film ever, $83 million, and extended Warner Bros.' record of $40 million+ openers to five. On top of that, the film added $104 million from overseas markets to give it a start of $187 million, a record for a horror film. That is also the record opening for a movie in The Conjuring series. That more than doubles the tracking as well, one of numerous films to do so in 2025, all around great news and a fantastic start to September at the box office.

The Conjuring, Hamilton Lead The Weekend

After The Conjuring, Disney scored a double-digit opening for their release of Hamilton, a taped performance of the famed musical they have had on Disney+ for four years. That scored $10 million on less than 2,000 screens. After leading the box office for almost all of August, Weapons dropped to third place, though it still made $5.3 million. It debuts on digital services this Tuesday, so its run may finally be over. Freakier Friday and Caught Stealing rounded out the top five.

The weekend box office top five for September 5:

The Conjuring: Last Rites- $83 million Hamilton- $10 million Weapons- $5.3 million Freakier Friday- $3.8 million Caught Stealing- $3.2 million

Next weekend, the top five will be shaken up the most it has been in over a month. Five new wide releases and special events hit theaters, all trying to unseat The Conjuring. The one with the best chance is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the latest film in the popular anime franchise. These always open huge, and this one should be no different. Also opening are the finale to long-running series Downton Abbey, aptly titled The Grand Finale, another Stephen King adaptation with The Long Walk, Spinal Tap 2 for those that care, and the rerelease of Toy Story. I think The Conjuring holds on to the top spot, just barely holding off Demon Slayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!