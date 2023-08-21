Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, featurette, poster, the creator, tv spot

The Creator: TV Spot, Poster, BTS Featurette Teases Director's Vision

We have a new TV spot, a new poster, and a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Creator. It will be released on September 29th.

September is always a weird time at the movies. It's too late for the summer blockbusters and a little too early for the awards season films, so the stuff that comes out tends to be all over the place. For Disney, that means dropping two films from 20th Century Studios that are very different from one another. The first one is A Haunting in Venice, while the second one is The Creator from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards, which is coming out a little later in the month. We got a first look at this one during the Disney presentation at CinemaCon, and since then, it has been on the top of our "put it in front of our eyes immediately" list. With the strike still ongoing because multibillion-dollar studios refuse to pay actors and writers livable wages, all of the marketing for films like The Creator has been online. Today, we got a new TV spot that teases the fear of letting AI out, a new poster, and a new behind-the-scenes featurette with Evans talking about his vision for the film.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

