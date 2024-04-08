Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: cinemacon, gladiator ii

Gladiator II Logo Makes Its Debut At CinemaCon

Gladiator II has made its debut at CinemaCon. Well, the logo and logline has and we know that the title will be Gladiator II.

The sequel, in development since 2001, resumes with Ridley Scott directing.

Heavy-hitter cast includes Paul Mescal and possibly Denzel Washington.

Set your calendars for the epic release date: November 22, 2024!

Gladiator II made its debut at CinemaCon…sort of. Well, the logo did, and the confirmation that the title is going to be Gladiator II which is kind of a letdown. There were so many options they could have taken, but they went with the easy one. It's not that surprising, even if it is a little lame. The logo also comes with the logline, or what we can assume is the logline: "What we do in life echoes for eternity." Universal is all over the CinemaCon show floor, even if they aren't showing off anything particularly new. However, there is no way that Wednesday's presentation will happen without us finally seeing some of this film. Also, don't mind our watermarks; we didn't want to get flagged by Google for nudity [seriously].

Gladiator II Has Been In Development Hell For Two Decades

A follow-up to Gladiator is one of those movies where you're really unsure if this is a good idea, but it has been in varying stages of development since 2001. However, things fell apart in 2006, and it wasn't until over a decade later, in 2017, that things started to pick up again. It was officially greenlit in November 2018, and last year, it was announced that the script was complete. In January, we got word that Aftersun and Normal People star Paul Mescal was in talks to star. Ridley Scott is back to direct the film with a script by David Scarpa, returning costume designer Janty Yates, and production designer Arthur Max. Scott is set to produce along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss, as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Since then, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Fred Hechinge, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas have all joined the cast.

We have a release date of November 22, 2024, and it appears that Gladiator II will be the official title.

