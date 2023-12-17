Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: "Army of the Dead", netflix, planet of the dead, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Director Zack Snyder Is "So Super Excited" About Planet Of The Dead

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder has revealed that he is "so super excited" for Planet of the Dead, the sequel to 2021's Army of the Dead.

The release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is right around the corner, but that isn't the only cinematic universe that director Zack Snyder is playing in these days. He also has the Army of the Dead universe with the first initial film, released in May 2021, and the spin-off/prequel film Army of Thieves, released in October 2021. However, we haven't seen anything from that universe ever since. There was an animated television show that appears to have stalled, and Snyder has said that it is mostly complete, but there is also the direct sequel to Army of the Dead, which is currently titled Planet of the Dead. Total Film got the chance to speak to Snyder about Rebel Moon recently, but they also brought up his other cinematic universe, and he revealed that they are working on getting the animated show back off the ground and expressed his excitement about Planet of the Dead.

"I'm a huge fan of the Army universe," Snyder explained. "We were working on – and are trying to get back up – our Army animated series, which was really cool. We recorded the whole thing; we recorded all the voices – Christian Slater, all these cool people. Super fun. In that, we really did the same thing of developing this big world building concept. My idea for Army 2 is Planet of the Dead, which is a much more – [it] scales in a crazy way, so super excited about it. Right now, obviously I'm trying to run parallel courses with these two monsters, but [I'm] really excited that people are excited to see more from the Army universe because I love it."

Last month, Snyder revealed that the animated show, titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, was the link between Army of the Dead and the Rebel Moon universe, thus confirming the existence of an actual Snyderverse. Snyder said, "There's actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did. … At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they're in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it's definitely a shared universe."

Right now, the reviews on Rebel Moon are looking pretty harsh compared to the more favorable reviews of Army of the Dead (67% RT) and Army of Thieves (68%). If this ends up not doing well, the most logical thing to do would be to make sure this connection not only ends up on screen but is pushed. Then, maybe the goodwill from the Army of the Dead universe might rub off on Rebel Moon. It's still too early to tell, and more critic screenings will take place early this week so that critic score might go up. However, we also know that internet hype doesn't always translate to actual streaming numbers, so how all of this pans out will be fascinating one way or another.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire:

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

