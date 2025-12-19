Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die, sam rockwell

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Releases New Poster

One of winter's possible bright spots, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die has a new poster. The Sam Rockwell film opens in February.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is a new film from director Gore Verbinski, his first since 2016, and boy, is this one a hell of a way to return. Starring Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson ("The White Lotus," Split), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), Zazie Beetz (Joker, Wounds), Asim Chandhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple ("Fargo," Horns), the film is about a man who claims to be traveling back in time from the future and taking a diner full of people hostage, trying to recruit people on a quest to save the world. Matthew Robinson wrote the script for the movie. Verbinski is producing the film alongside Robert Kulzer, Erwin Stoff, Oly Obst, and Denise Chamian. The film debuted at Fantastic Fest this past fall and also screened at Beyond Fest.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Should Be Getting More Attention

"This film is wildly original, endlessly entertaining, and unlike anything audiences have seen before," said Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg, who will release the film in theaters. "After seeing it, we immediately knew Briarcliff was the perfect partner to distribute Gore Verbinski's first independent, bonkers movie. We couldn't be more excited to share his vision with audiences across the country." Here is the new poster for the film.

I am so glad that Verbinski is out of movie jail. He was on a huge hot streak with Disney and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise when The Lone Ranger stalled his career altogether. I remember seeing The Mexican in the theater way back in 2001, and that movie was one of the first where I started to really notice how different filmmakers' sensibilities showed on screen. He is so good at action set pieces that I hope Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die has some really cool stuff happening in that diner.

The film was initially scheduled to be released in theaters in January, but was pushed back to February 13.

