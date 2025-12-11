Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: robert pattinson, the drama, zendaya

The Drama: Official Teaser Trailer And Poster Tease Wedding Chaos

A24 has released the teaser trailer and poster for The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, which is set to be released on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary A24 unveils the first teaser trailer and poster for The Drama, set for release on April 3, 2026.

The Drama stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, with Kristoffer Borgli writing and directing.

Teaser hints at hilarious wedding chaos, keeping story details tightly under wraps for now.

Film’s viral marketing includes a creative mention in The Boston Globe’s December 9th issue.

For a little while there, it seemed like everyone at A24 had a very keen eye for picking up movies for distribution that were well made, and they were either going to connect with the audience, be critical darlings, or both. 2025 has been an inconsistent year for the studio. On one hand, it's biggest and most successful releases ever with Warfare back in April. On the other hand, they have also released a bunch of movies that you probably forgot about because they made so little of an impact. There are a couple of interesting movies on the docket for 2026 already, but yesterday, we got the teaser for The Drama, along with the poster and a piece of viral marketing in the December 9th issue of The Boston Globe.

Weddings are messy in a bunch of different ways, and while we don't have a ton of information about all of the ways the wedding in this film is going wrong, the teaser is showing off a bunch of different weird things. The film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson and is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who also wrote and directed Dream Scenario a couple of years ago. That movie was buckwild, messy, had a very impressive cast putting in great performances, and that ultimately didn't come together. April is starting to become a big month for massive blockbusters, so keep an eye on The Drama as a possible alternative.

The Drama: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

EVERY WEDDING HAS SOME: A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Lars Knudsen, p.g.a. Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. serving as producers, and Kristoffer Borgli, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serving as executive producers. It stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates, and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

