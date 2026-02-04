Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the drama

The Drama: Official Trailer, 3 Posters, And 1 Image Released

A24 has released the official trailer, three posters, and a new image from The Drama, which will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary A24 has unveiled the official trailer for The Drama, set to debut in theaters on April 3, 2026.

The film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, both known for choosing bold and interesting projects.

This trailer reveals new plot details but keeps the movie's mysterious twist mostly under wraps.

Three posters highlight the film's intriguing tone and set the stage for anticipation this spring.

A24 had a weird 2025 with some big wins and misses, and it's looking like they are coming into 2026 with some really fun movies. The Drama is one where the big twist is supposedly already out there, so if you don't want to know what's going on, maybe try to avoid Reddit specifically. This is only the second trailer, so maybe they'll spoil it for us by the time the movie is released in a couple of months, but the answer or one of them is out there if you go looking for it. The new trailer gives us a lot more information about what we can expect from this film, and it looks like it could be a lot of fun. If nothing else, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are two talented actors who pick projects based on interest and not because they need the paycheck, so there was something in this script that drew both of them in. The three posters, one showing that everything is fine and the two character posters showing that everything very much is not, are a fun little contrast. All in all, this might be one to keep an eye on once April rolls around.

The Drama: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

EVERY WEDDING HAS SOME: A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Lars Knudsen, p.g.a. Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. serving as producers, and Kristoffer Borgli, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serving as executive producers. It stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates, and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

