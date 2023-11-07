Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies, Sony | Tagged: denzel washington, sony home entertainment, the equalizer 3

The Equalizer 3 Hits Digital Tomorrow, Disc Release November 14th

The Equalizer 3 will be available on digital services tomorrow, with a disc release to follow next week on November 14th.

The Equalizer 3, the latest in the action franchise starring Denzel Washington, will be available to watch on digital services starting tomorrow, with a disc release to follow on 4K Blu-ray and DVD next week. The film also stars Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Remo Girone, and Andrea Sarduzio and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. The special features included with the release include 15 minutes of deleted scenes that are exclusive to the 4K Blu-ray, a featurette about the working relationship between Washington and Fuqua, and a Jacob Banks lyric video for "Monster." Below is the cover for the disc release, as well as the full features and specs.

The Equalizer 3 4K Release Details

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

Here is the features list, as well as the disc specs:

4K & BLU-RAY™

Special Features Over 15 Minutes of Deleted Scenes (exclusively on 4K & Blu-Ray™) Blood Brothers: The Collaboration of Denzel Washington & Antoine Fuqua Call To Action Robert McCall: A Man of The People Denzel and Dakota: A Reunion Postcards from the Amalfi Coast Jacob Banks "Monster" Lyric Video



DVD AND DIGITAL

Special Features Blood Brothers: The Collaboration of Denzel Washington & Antoine Fuqua Call To Action Robert McCall: A Man of The People Denzel and Dakota: A Reunion Postcards from the Amalfi Coast Jacob Banks "Monster" Lyric Video 4K UHD™: 2160p Ultra High Definition / 2.39:1 • Audio: English Dolby Atmos (Dolby TrueHD 7.1 compatible), French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD MA, English & French (Doublé au Québec) – Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color



