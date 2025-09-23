Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: battle royale, hunger games, Kenta Fukusaku, Kinji Fukusaku, lionsgate

Battle Royale Gets Theatrical Release in Oct. for 25th Anniversary

Battle Royale is getting a US theatrical re-release for three days in October for its 25th anniversary in restored 4K

Article Summary Battle Royale returns to US theaters in a special 4K re-release for its 25th anniversary this October.

Screenings take place October 12-13 & 15, featuring Japanese audio with English subtitles.

A bonus interview with screenwriter Kenta Fukasaku offers insights into the film's creation and legacy.

Often cited as influencing The Hunger Games, Battle Royale is now distributed by Lionsgate in North America.

Japanese cult classic Battle Royale is getting a theatrical re-release to celebrate its 25th anniversary from Iconic Events Releasing, in partnership with Lionsgate. A special series of 4K theatrical-cut screenings is set for October across North America. A rare interview with Kenta Fukasaku, Battle Royale screenwriter and the son of the movie's director, Kinji Fukasaku, will also be presented.

Battle Royale 25th Anniversary

Screens Oct. 12-13 & 15 (in Japanese with English subtitles)

Battle Royale is an intense and brutal story about Japanese high school students who are sent off by their government with three days to kill each other — until only one remains. With its blend of social commentary and high-stakes action, Battle Royale continues to influence modern dystopian storytelling and has inspired countless television shows, video games, and films.

An insightful bonus interview with screenwriter Kenta Fukasaku will complement each screening with an intimate look at the forces that shaped the directorial career of his father Kinji Fukasaku, and how they inspired his landmark final movie. In Kinji Fukasaku: A Master At Work, Kenta grants unparalleled access to his father's history and unique directing approach on the film and reveals how Kinji's experience in a Japanese munitions factory during World War II informed Kenta's screenplay, how the 1970's protest movement inspired the onscreen violence and how a Japanese youth crime wave at the time played a role in creating the concept and characters. The interview is in Japanese with English subtitles. Kenta Fukusaku went on to write and direct Battle Royale 2, but it wasn't very good and people generally ignore it in favour of the first movie.

Many fans have accused The Hunger Games of ripping off Battle Royale, so it's interesting that Lionsgate, which produced the Hunger Games movies, now owns the US rights.

Tickets are available for pre-order.

