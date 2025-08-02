Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, film, Marvel Studios, mcu, the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Discusses the Post-Credits Scene

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday, with Vanessa Kirby teasing her work with the Russo brothers.

Article Summary Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family in a stylish 1960s-inspired reboot.

The post-credits scene reveals Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, setting up Avengers: Doomsday.

Vanessa Kirby discusses collaborating with Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers for both new films.

Avengers: Doomsday, due December 2026, unites the Fantastic Four with classic and new MCU heroes.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives as Marvel's stylish reboot of its First Family, offering a visually distinct, emotionally grounded take on Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. Set in a 1960s-inspired alternate universe (Earth‑828), the film balances retro-futuristic aesthetics with sincere character work, culminating in a surprise post-credits scene that propels the Fantastic Four directly into the next Avengers story. So, if you don't want to know what happens, click elsewhere.

Now that you've been warned, that key scene features a masked figure stepping into frame—Doctor Doom—setting the stage for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers. And Vanessa Kirby has officially confirmed that this is indeed Robert Downey Jr. portraying Doctor Doom in the brief moment, marking a high-profile MCU return in a villainous role.

Vanessa Kirby Talks Working with Robert Downey Jr. for Fantastic Four and Avengers

Discussing her role in both First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday, Kirby tells Variety, "Yeah! Robert's never not been on set. He's always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He's looked after us. It's such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they've had such deep collaboration for so long. And it's been amazing being pregnant and working on Avengers. I felt so inspired and so relieved that I've been so taken care of. It's been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I'm so excited."

Avengers: Doomsday is officially scheduled for December 18, 2026, rounding out Phase Six of the MCU. The film's ensemble cast will see the Fantastic Four teaming up with the New Avengers, Wakandans, the original X-Men, and remaining lineup members like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel to face Doom's threat. Marvel Studios executives previously confirmed at SDCC 2024 that key cast from The Fantastic Four: First Steps—Pedro Pascal, Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach—will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars.

With Downey occupying the iconic Marvel Comics villain role and the Fantastic Four integrated into the ensemble, Avengers: Doomsday promises to be a turning point in the expansive MCU legacy. Are you excited to see how Avengers: Doomsday handles these new and returning characters? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!