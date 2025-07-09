Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – BTS Featurette, Clips, And TV Spot

Marvel released a lot of new content for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the last few days, including a BTS featurette, 2 new clips, and a TV spot.

Article Summary Marvel unveils new BTS featurette highlighting cast chemistry in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Two new clips showcase the Silver Surfer’s dire warning and an emotional Sunday Dinner scene.

A fresh TV spot offers more teases ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release next summer.

Fans get a closer look at the film’s family dynamic and the challenges facing Marvel’s First Family.

As always, this is a reminder that if Marvel Studios is going to spoil anything about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it will be in the next couple of weeks leading up to the final release date. We've been getting a ton of content lately, and with it comes more footage. First, we got a behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights the chemistry and bonds between the cast. For a movie about a family of superheroes, believable family bonds will be the thing that makes or breaks this film. It seems like everything really clicked into place for the cast, but we see that in behind-the-scenes content all the time. It seems the sentiment "we're family" isn't just for your boss at your 9-5 when they're trying to get you to do overtime.

We also have two clips from the film and two very different tones. The first is the scene where the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) tells everyone that the planet is marked for death. Garner's delivery is really good here, laying out the facts of a planet-wide annihilation and even telling everyone to use these last moments of life wisely so they have no regrets. On the other hand, we also have another Sunday Dinner scene, and this time we get to see everyone find out that Sue is pregnant. The thing that makes this scene stand out is that we can really see the subtle emotions on Ben's face. The VFX work is pretty good, but individual scenes don't really matter with characters like Ben. The character needs to work overall in the film, and pulling Ben off is one of the bigger hurdles that The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs to clear.

Finally, we have a TV spot, and if this is a piece you should avoid, it's this one, because it has the most new footage that could be spoilers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!