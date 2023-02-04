The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer Is Released The next legacy trailer in the lead-up to the Fast X trailer release has dropped, and this time it's for The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift.

The countdown to the trailer release for Fast X continues as Universal has dropped a legacy trailer for The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. This entry into the franchise is a turning point and fascinating when we look at the franchise as a whole. When the film was released, there was no indication of where this took place in the timeline, but later entries kept pushing this movie further and further ahead. It was the first time this series messed with its own continuity, and when they accepted that they needed to bring back Vin Diesel and others. This is also marked as the turning point for many fans where the series not only starts to jump the shark but also starts to improve as it leans into the theme of family and stops trying to be about racing.

Fast X had a bit of a bumpy road last year. The production got off the ground after COVID-19 delayed the 9th entry in the series, but mere days into the production, director Justin Lin walked away amid a flood of rumors that things were not going well. Nothing was confirmed, but it sounds like things were bad enough that Lin was willing to walk away from a very large payday; however, he is keeping his producer and writing credits. Universal brought on Louis Letterier to replace Lin. They were also rumored to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a day that the production didn't have a director. These films are always massive, and Fast X is the second to last film in the franchise, with the eleventh one being the last. However, the fate of the eleventh is still a little up in the air. We don't know if Letterier will also work on that film since he was brought onto this one in the eleventh hour.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 19, 2023.