Eyes of Wakanda: Ryan Coogler Offers New Details During Disney's D23

EP Ryan Coogler shared some new details on Eyes of Wakanda during Disney's D23 fan expo - including the appearance of an Iron Fist and more.

First announced in February 2021, a sizzle reel was screened during a special screening event for What If…? Season 2 in December 2023 that included a first look at Ryan Coogler's animated series Eyes of Wakanda. Set within the world of the "Black Panther" films, the official overview for the series established the series' place in the main MCU timeline: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world, retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story." With this weekend bringing Disney's D23 fan expo with a panel dedicated to updates on the animated side of the MCU, expectations were high regarding getting a better look at what's to come (and when it might hit our screens). After a sizzle reel previewing what's to come from Marvel's animation universe, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Coogler and series developer Todd Harris to discuss the series. Coogler and Harris teased that the action sequences are great, with many noting the "Marvel Gundam" vibe in what was screened. Harris noted that Coogler built a great framework to build back from when establishing Wakandan history and how it relates to the MCU.

Each episode of the series takes place at very specific time periods and the opportunity comes from being able to explore so many different intersection points with the greater MCU. The duo also discussed exploring how Wakanda is its own little pocket of Eden while also showing those who paid the price throughout history to maintain the secrecy of Wakanda – and that will include meeting some newcomers. Viewers can look forward to seeing an Iron Fist – and Coogler wants everyone to know that "everyone in Wakanda gets a six-pack." From an artistic style standpoint, Harris shared that Marvel appreciates hand-drawn art, and that is where the style of the series comes from.

Earlier this year, Winderbaum shared some insights into the project and what he's seen of it so far. "We're exploring so many amazing avenues on the animated side. 'Eyes of Wakanda,' more than any other show, fits right into our sacred MCU timeline continuity. ['Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler] is a producer on it [and] Todd Harris is one of our long-time storyboard artists who directs it. It's about Wakandan history and mythology, and it's really cool. It looks amazing. And it feels like, 'Okay, I'm getting an animated look into the MCU," he revealed.

Speaking with ComicBook in May, Winderbaum offered another update on Coogler's series – and it sounded like he liked what he was seeing. "'Eyes of Wakanda' is an MCU show. This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we've ever done," Winderbaum shared, giving the upcoming series high praise in terms of its animation approach. "Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That's just such a cool show."

Speaking with The Official Marvel Podcast in July, Winderbaum made it clear that viewers will also see how Wakandan history impacted the MCU during some very key moments. "This is a story about Wakandan history that's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris. It's an awesome show; the action is insane, and the storytelling's fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods, so if you're a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat," he shared.

