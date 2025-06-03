Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

The First Trailer For Wicked: For Good Will Be Released Tomorrow

The first trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released online tomorrow, following its premiere at the special one-day-one screening of Wicked.

Wicked is returning to theaters for special one-day-only screenings tomorrow, with the promise that the first trailer for Wicked: For Good will also premiere during those screenings. This is becoming a pretty common tactic from studios, and we've seen it from 28 Days Later to the 10th anniversary screening of John Wick last year. Considering how well Wicked did, it's not surprising that Universal is bringing the film back for another round, and premiering the trailer on the big screen for what must be some of the biggest fans is a good idea. What's also a good idea is not gatekeeping that trailer. Wicked already had a massive piracy issue with people apparently forgetting that you aren't supposed to be taking pictures or recording movies. One of the major leaks to come out of CinemaCon this year was the footage of Wicked: For Good, which they screened for us.

So it's pretty obvious what would happen if Universal tried to keep the trailer exclusive to movie theaters; it wouldn't work, and the footage would be on social media about three minutes after it premiered, if not sooner. In an effort to make sure the first footage fans see of the movie isn't cell phone shaky cam recordings made only for social media clout, Universal announced that the trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released online tomorrow as well. So there's no need to record anything while you're seeing the movie tomorrow, guys, just put your phones away and watch the film you [supposedly] love so much.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the generation-defining stage musical about the untold story of the witches of Oz, this two-part cinematic event, directed by award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu and starring Academy Award® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, now reaches its emotional, electrifying conclusion with Wicked: For Good. The film, produced by Tony and Emmy winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., and multiple Tony winner David Stone, co-stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and pop-culture icon Jeff Goldblum. Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21, 2025.

