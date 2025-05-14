Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Trailer To Debut At Special Wicked Screenings

Wicked is returning to theaters for one day only, and following that screening, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good will premiere.

Article Summary Wicked returns to theaters for one day only on June 4 with special screenings across the US and Canada.

After the screening, the first official trailer for Wicked: For Good will make its theatrical debut.

Attendees receive exclusive giveaways and can view the new trailer simultaneously in all time zones.

Tickets are on sale now with major cities participating; the trailer goes online after the event.

We have entered the era of re-release, it seems. We just reported that 28 Days Later is returning to theaters, and it is bringing a special look at 28 Years Later with it. That makes sense considering it's been so long since the film was released and how hard it was to track down for a long time. This one feels a bit more like a cash grab, but one that is going to work. Universal announced today that they are bringing Wicked back to theaters for special one-day-only screenings on June 4th. After the screening, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good will also premiere. Here are some more details from the press release, including how they plan on releasing this so everyone is seeing it at the same time.

"At more than 100 theater locations in the United States and Canada, attendees will be the first to see the Wicked: For Good trailer in theaters and will receive exclusive in-theater giveaways, including a Wicked: For Good commemorative film poster, while supplies last. Gifts are limited to one per guest.

The screenings will take place simultaneously in all North American time zones so that all attendees will be able to see the trailer at once, no matter where they live. The screenings will take place at 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 4 p.m. Mountain Time, 5 p.m. Central Time, and 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Following the screenings, the trailer will be available online for viewing."

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and considering the fanbase, these are probably going to go pretty fast. Some of the cities that are getting screenings include Los Angeles, New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, B.C., Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, and more. They also released a high-quality version of the poster we saw at CinemaCon last month.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the generation-defining stage musical about the untold story of the witches of Oz, this two-part cinematic event, directed by award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu and starring Academy Award® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, now reaches its emotional, electrifying conclusion with Wicked: For Good. The film, produced by Tony and Emmy winner Marc Platt, p.g.a., and multiple Tony winner David Stone, co-stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and pop-culture icon Jeff Goldblum. Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21, 2025.

