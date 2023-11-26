Posted in: Flash, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, nicolas cage, The Flash, warner bros discovery

The Flash: Nicolas Cage Says,"That's Not What I Did on the Set"

Nicolas Cage doesn't know if it was CGI or AI that created his cameo in The Flash, but "that's not what I did on the set."

Article Summary Nicolas Cage addresses unexpected cameo result in The Flash, citing consent issues.

Cage unsure if AI or CGI altered his set performance in the Crisis scene.

Discusses importance of agreements and understanding in movie production.

The Flash cameo controversy highlights actor's surprise at modified film content.

One of the big points of contention for the ongoing actors' strike was the use of AI in films, so it has become common for interviews to ask actors, specifically those working for a long time, what they thought of this whole thing. There have been a lot of strong opinions, mainly from the side, that it isn't right. Nicolas Cage is one of the people who could already have a horse in the AI race. Cage infamously had a cameo during the Crisis section of The Flash that looked so people had to come out and assure audiences that Cage did shoot on set and in person. However, the more time passes, the more it sounds like whatever Cage shot wasn't anything to do with a giant spider. The scene was a surprise to even Cage because that was not the scene that he shot. When asked about his thoughts on AI and if it was used in The Flash, Cage explained to Wired that it's really all about consent at the end of the day. Cage also repeated that he didn't know if CGI or AI was used to create that scene in The Flash but reiterated that it wasn't what he did on set.

"You said it perfectly when you said, "We made an agreement." That is the linchpin to it," Cage explained. "There's an agreement and a mutual understanding and a contract that you've gone into knowing both sides and knowing full well what we're getting into. I'm not saying they used AI on the Superman thing. Maybe they did. I don't know. Maybe it was just CGI, but whatever it was, that's not what I did on the set. As much as I love [director] Andy [Muschietti] and [sister and film producer] Barbara [Muschietti]—and I do think they're great—it's still not what I was told to do on set."

The scene in The Flash violates that consent that Cage was talking about. If DC Studios wanted him to fight a giant space spider, then that is the scene that he should have shot. If they were going to go in a completely different direction, Cage should have, at the bare minimum, been informed, or they should have shot more scenes. Considering how overbudget The Flash was, the latter was unlikely, but actors should not be walking out of films they have even small roles in and be surprised at what ends up on screen.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!