The Flash: Tickets, Early Screenings Announced, Trailer, New Posters

Warner Bros. continues pushing The Flash as the release date creeps ever closer. There was another round of screenings this week, but reportedly that was not a complete film cut, and something was missing. This is a really devious way of making people see the movie more than once, but here we are. Tickets are officially on sale, but it looks like they are going for the early fan screenings the same way that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is. If you want to see the film a few days early, select IMAX screenings will be screening the movie on June 12th, four days before the wide release date of June 16th. We also have a final trailer that shows off a ton of new footage and two more posters as well. The budget for this film is massive due to the reshoots and delays, so it's not surprising that they are trying to drum up as much hype as humanly possible. This is also a reminder that for all the hype that this movie might be trying to generate, the allegations against star Ezra Miller are still very serious and disturbing and shouldn't be forgotten, regardless of whether this movie works or not.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.

