Fantastic Beasts 3: Eddie Redmayne Talks Quarantine Filming Changes

To say Hollywood had to make some dramatic changes in a COVID world is an understatement. Eddie Redmayne offered a perspective about the difference in the protocol before COVID became a global pandemic and current health and safety standards. The Wizardly World franchise star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to fill the host on what it is like on set of the latest Fantastic Beasts film.

"Well, we had done a day of shooting before COVID-19 really hit the U.K. proper," Redmayne said. "So we started on Friday and then on a Sunday night we were all told to go home. And then just a few weeks ago we started again, and it's a different world. But we're so lucky to be back in work, and it's interesting, it's kind of like – film crews are amazing people, and they're very adaptable people. So, we have a lot of testing, you know, we're in bubbles, and we're all masked, but it's been kind of… actually kind of great. So, it's nice to be back at work, and I feel very lucky. "

Redmayne stars in the Harry Potter prequel as Newt Scamander, a top magizoologist in the Wizarding World. The actor is on the untitled third Fantastic Beasts film coming off the franchise's poorest showing in The Crimes of Grindewald in 2018, which grossed $651 million globally. The 11 Wizardly World films combined for $9.2 billion worldwide as the fourth highest-grossing franchise behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, James Bond, and Batman. The Oscar-winner came to the defense of the Wizardly World's creator J.K. Rowling, whose controversial anti-trans comments came under fire. While Redmayne disagreed with her stance, he stood firmly against the vitriol she's received since. Directed by David Yates and written by Rowling and Steve Knowles, Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled for release on November 20, 2020. You can check out the interview below.