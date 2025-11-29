Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: greenland 2: migration

Greenland 2: Migration – New International Poster Released

A new international poster for Greenland 2: Migration has been released, which will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.

Article Summary Greenland 2: Migration debuts a new international poster ahead of its January 9, 2026 theatrical release.

The sequel picks up after a comet strike, with the Garrity family venturing across a devastated Earth.

The first Greenland film outperformed expectations and found success with international and PVOD audiences.

Lionsgate is gearing up marketing for the sequel, signaling a stronger action movie presence next January.

While all eyes are on awards season and the final weeks of the year, January will be here before we know it, and with it comes the annual crop of action movies that aren't getting summer releases. It's fascinating how January has gone from a dumping ground to a place where very specific genres tend to thrive, and it's not surprising that the two genres are mid-tier action movies and horror. This January might be different, considering the state of the economy and whether anyone will have any money left over from the holidays, but if there is a film people are going to check out next month, and they're looking for action, it might be Greenland 2: Migration. The first one was so much better than anyone thought it was going to be, and the sequel is exploring the world after the disaster. A new international poster popped up online, and as we head into December, Lionsgate is probably going to start pushing this one harder.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!