The Green Knight: A New Poster Ahead of a New Trailer Tomorrow

There were many movies that got the short end of the stick when it came to pandemic delays, but the ones without the multi-million dollar budgets but that wanted to stay theatrical were the ones that got hurt the most. A movie like Promising Young Woman was able to keep up the hype after its delay from April to December 2020, long after the initial Sundance buzz died off. The Green Knight is another one of those movies that had a ton of hype behind it going into 2020, and then it got delayed and sort of forgotten. We can hope this isn't the case when the movie finally comes out since A24 being all A24-y with Arthurian legend sounds pretty buckwild in an excellent way. Today, the official Twitter account shared a new poster and has revealed a new trailer, the first one since the teaser dropped in February 2020.

We can hope that this trailer, plus a decent marketing campaign leading into the release, means that The Green Knight won't get lost in the middle of an extremely packed summer.

Summary: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger, and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight, directed by David Lowery, stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Ralph Ineson. It will open in theaters on July 30, 2021.