Denzel Washington & Spike Lee Reunite For High And Low Remake

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up for the fifth time to remake Akira Kurosawa's High And Low for A24 and Apple.

The dynamic duo's fifth collaboration is penned by Alan Fox & Lee.

Washington, a busy actor, is anticipated in 'Gladiator 2' & earned his 10th Oscar nod.

Spike Lee's most recent project was 'Da 5 Bloods' for Netflix, followed by shorts.

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are teaming up again for a new film. They will remake Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, a crime thriller initially released in 1963. Apple Original Films and A24 will pair up for the film, which A24 will release theatrically, with Apple TV+ handling the streaming. The script was written by Alan Fox and Spike Lee. Lee will direct, with Washington starring, of course. This is the fifth collaboration between the two, which includes Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Variety had the news.

Denzel Washington Is A Busy Man

From Criterion, here is the description of High and Low: Toshiro Mifune is unforgettable as Kingo Gondo, a wealthy industrialist whose family becomes the target of a cold-blooded kidnapper in High and Low (Tengoku to jigoku), the highly influential domestic drama and police procedural from director Akira Kurosawa. Adapting Ed McBain's detective novel King's Ransom, Kurosawa moves effortlessly from compelling race-against-time thriller to exacting social commentary, creating a diabolical treatise on contemporary Japanese society.

I have seen that original, and it is utterly fantastic. Denzel Washington and Spike Lee teaming up to modernize this story is a perfect pairing of creatives and material, and anyone not excited about this needs to have their head examined. Washington is a busy man right now, with one of the most anticipated fall films coming later this year, Gladiator 2. He is coming off his tenth Oscar nomination for The Tragedy of Macbeth and last year's third Equalizer film. He is also rumored to be up for quite a few other projects at the moment. Spike Lee's last film was Da 5 Bloods for Netflix in 2020. He has done many shorts and documentaries since then.

