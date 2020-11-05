The Hateful Eight: Samuel L. Jackson Considers Cast Strongest Bond

With nearly 200 credits to his name, Samuel L. Jackson has a particular way of looking at fame. Despite how he solidified his status on the silver screen entrenching himself within the film universes of Quentin Tarantino and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor remains wary of being called a legend. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly during the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Jackson, who's being awarded the 2020 Legend of Cinema Award talked about his career.

Why Jackson Doesn't Consider Himself a Legend

"Legends are people who accomplish things that can't be accomplished by other people, or did something that's super extraordinary," Jackson said, "I just persevered through hard work and doggedness to get where I am." To date, the actor's appeared in six of Tarantino's ten directed films including Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (2012), and The Hateful Eight (2015). He still keeps in contact with the 2015 cast that includes Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen.

Why The Hateful Eight Stands Out

"The haters from Hateful Eight, we have a chain where we still text each other every week to say where are you, what are you doing, or we're commenting on the political situation. That's the strongest cinematic connection I've ever had," he said. When it comes to his own films, Jackson said he doesn't understand how others can't see their own work. "I love movies. I don't have that bulls*** thing of, 'Oh my god, I can't stand to watch myself on screen!' Well, get another job, because that's what it is, it's a look-at-me business." Of the films he still re-watch at home, it would be Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained, and non-Tarantino films like One Eight Seven (1997), Coach Carter (2005), and Deep Blue Sea (1999) only if he can't find anything else on. You can read the rest of the interview where Jackson talks about achieving international success, his time in tentpole franchises like the MCU and Star Wars, and distinguishing his career from being "black famous" to "mainstream famous" on EW.