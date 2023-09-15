Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

The Hunger Games Returns To Theaters Ahead Of The Prequel's Release

The Hunger Games is returning to theaters next month ahead of the November 17th release of the prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

We've previously mentioned that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has the kind of natural buzz that other studios dream of, with the movies and books going viral on TikTok earlier this year. However, the strikes must be ruining some of that momentum, and Lionsgate is now looking for other ways to promote this film and drum up interest in the busy November season by bringing back the first film. According to the official Hunger Games Twitter/X account, the first film will return to theaters via Fathom Events for two days on October 15th and October 18th. If you go and see the movie on those days, you will get "an exclusive, never-before-seen look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

Considering that the first film came out eleven years ago, some fans probably missed out on seeing the first film on the big screen and would like the chance to see it again. To say that The Hunger Games was a massive hit for Lionsgate would be a massive understatement. The film made just under $700 million at the worldwide box office in 2012 on a budget of just $78 million. It shot people like Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth into mainstream success. The franchise became the thing after Twilight that everyone tried to make their own version of and largely failed. While the rest of the movies couldn't quite keep up the critical or commercial momentum of the first film, and the last two became one of the prime examples of "not every final book needs to be two movies," there is clearly still a lot of love for this franchise, both from adults finding something they loved as teenagers or children again or young adults finding it for the first time. Tickets are now on sale at Fathom Events, and you should check it out. It's always fun to see your favorite movie on the big screen again.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

