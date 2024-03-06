Posted in: Movies, Sony, TV | Tagged: Ben Wang, cobra kai, jackie chan, joshua jackson, ming-na wen, Ralph Macchio, Sadie Stanley, sony pictures, the karate kid, The Karate Kid 6

The Karate Kid 6: Ming-Na Wen and Sadie Stanley in Sony Franchise Film

Sony announced the additions of Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) & Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) in the sixth untitled The Karate Kid film.

Things are progressing along in Sony's new upcoming The Karate Kid crossover film that features original star Ralph Macchio and 2010 remake (and fifth film) star Jackie Chan, reprising their respective roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han with American Born Chinese star Ben Wang leading the way. Ming-Na Wen (Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett) and Sadie Stanley (Freeform's Cruel Summer) are joining him. Also joining them is Joshua Jackson (Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction).

Details on Sony's Upcoming Sixth Untitled The Karate Kid Film

While neither Wen nor Jackson's roles have been revealed, Stanley will play Wang's character's love interest. The plot of the upcoming sixth untitled Karate Kid is kept under wraps, but the only active canon is the Netflix series Cobra Kai, which is currently filming its sixth and final season. The series is a legacy sequel to the original films that continues the story of Macchio's LaRusso and his first film rival, Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka.

Cobra Kai provided cameos for the bulk of the surviving cast from the films, including Martin Kove (Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Silver), Elizabeth Shue (Ali), and Sean Kanan (Barnes), with star Pat Morita's passing in 2005 also reflected in his character Nariyoshi Miyagi in the series. Macchio and Zabka portrayed their characters, now middle-aged, trying to lead a new generation, inspiring them to take up martial arts and perhaps learn from their past mistakes. There was no word if Hilary Swank, the star of 1994's The Next Karate Kid (fourth film), which was Mortia's final in the franchise, will appear, though she's publicly denied any involvement or knowledge in Cobra Kai or Karate Kid 6. Given what happened with Andrew Garfield's initial denial and subsequent return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's an unavoidable ongoing question.

In addition to being active in the Star Wars universe in Wen's role as bounty hunter Fennec Shand, Wen's also appeared in several live-action and voiceover roles including CBS's Young Sheldon, indie films Glitter & Doom, Max's Hacks, Velma, and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Netflix's Mech Cadets and Blue Eye Samurai, and Cartoon Network's Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart. Stanley's also appeared in ABC's The Goldbergs and indie films At the Gates and Somewhere in Queens.

