The Karate Kid Film Dated By Sony, Search Is On For New Lead

The Karate Kid franchise is growing yet again, as a new film has been dated by Sony starring both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan.

The Karate Kid fans, the Miyagi-Verse, is growing yet again. We think. THR has reported that Sony has set a release date for a new Karate Kid film starring both Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio. It will be released in theaters on December 13th, 2024, with a spring shoot being eyed. The film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End Of The F***ing World) from a script by Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day). A video was posted to YouTube with Chan and Macchio announcing not just the film but that a global search is on for the lead of the film, which you can watch below.

Karate Kid Universes Colliding

The Karate Kid universe started in 1984 with Macchio in the lead role of Daniel LaRusso, an East Coast kid who moves to California with his mother and is bullied relentlessly. He finds strength and discipline in the martial arts taught by Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the role. The film spawned three direct sequels and succeeded at the box office. In 2010, the franchise was rebooted in a movie starring Jaden Smith and Chan, which was also a success.

Since then, however, the original timeline of the Miyagi-Verse has had a successful run in television. In 2018, the first season of Cobra Kai, a spin-off featuring a new generation of kids learning from Macchio and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, has had a very lucrative run on YouTube Red and Netflix. Many of the universe's characters have appeared, though Macchio has said he does not consider the Chan film canon in interviews.

Will that change now that they are starring in this new Karate Kid film together? This has to mean they are merging the two universes, no? We know the upcoming season of Cobra Kai will be the last; what happens there to set this new film up? Lots of questions to be answered.

