The King's Man Sequel Picks Up from the Film's Post-Credits Scene

Matthew Vaughn says that the sequel to The King's Man, titled The Traitor King, will pick up from that post-credits scene.

With the strike just ending for the writers and the actors still on strike, that meant that anyone who attended New York Comic Con last weekend was either very limited in what they could talk about or they weren't either of the above. Someone who came out of NYCC making waves was director Matthew Vaughn, with one of the things he revealed being that a Fox executive once tried to trick Halle Berry into signing onto X3 with a fake scene while he was on the project—wild stuff. Vaughn has other projects going on, including the Kingsman series. While the first movie was a hit in every single way, the second film did not do as well critically and faded from memory, as for the prequel The King's Man, which got caught up in the Fox-Disney buyout and then lost within COVID delays. By the time the film came out, it didn't exactly do well, only making $126 million at the worldwide box office. However, for those who did see the movie, a post-credits scene seemed to tease that universe version of Hitler. Vaughn spoke to Collider and revealed that the next film will follow up on that, so a sequel to the prequel do keep up kids, and the film will be titled The Traitor King.

"So I was like, 'well, that's interesting,' and how the world was worrying so much about Communism, that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that], and if you worry too much about [this], bad things can happen here. So, it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. We're calling it The Traitor King."

Well, that will be an interesting line to try and walk. World War II and Hitler can lend themselves to satire and even comedy, Jojo Rabbit, for example, but it's not easy and requires you to be extremely delicate. Perhaps Vaughn is planning on sidestepping the whole genocide thing by only covering the time before the war started and Hitler began murdering people. As for The King's Man, if you watched that film and thought it seemed like a lot was packed into one movie, it turns out that it wasn't supposed to be a film initially. Vaughn revealed that "The King's Man was originally meant to be a TV series, and I got persuaded to make it as a film. What we wanted to do was something like 'The Crown' but with espionage and a bit of a Kingsman hit going through all of the decades." Perhaps the film would have felt less like a jumbled mess, and we would have felt more invested in the characters if we had more time with them. Vaughn hasn't really been given the chance to cut his teeth on what television is now compared to the early 2000s when he last worked in the medium. They are two very different animals these days. Vaughn's new film, Arglle, is set to come out in February 2024.

