Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: fantastic fest, Infested, shudder

Infested Trailer Will Make Your Skin Crawl, Film Hits Shudder April 26

Shudder has released the trailer and a bunch of photots from creature feature Infested. The film debuts on the service April 22nd.

Article Summary Infested trailer released; film to premiere on Shudder April 26th.

Stars include Théo Christine and Finnegan Oldfield, directed by Sébastien Vaniček.

The movie won Best Picture and Director at Fantastic Fest 2023.

Plot involves a man's flat overrun by deadly spiders after he brings one home.

Infested is a highly anticipated drop on Shudder this April. It stars Théo Christine, Finnegan Oldfield, Jérôme Niel, Sofia Lesaffre, and Lisa Nyarko and is directed by Sébastien Vaniček. The script was written by Vaniček and Florent Bernard. It won Best Picture and Best Director at Fantastic Fest 2023. The trailer above says something about a film about millions of spiders infesting a building, as I am sure many people would find that premise repulsive. Shudder wasted no time grabbing the movie for the streaming service, and this is one of their big debuts this spring.

Infested Synopsis

Director Sébastien Vanicek makes his feature film debut with a story that follows Kaleb, who is about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He's fighting with his sister over a matter of inheritance and has cut ties with his best friend. Fascinated by exotic animals, he finds a venomous spider in a bazaar and brings it back to his flat. It only takes a moment for it to escape and reproduce, turning the whole place into a dreadful web trap. Starring Théo Christine (Suprêmes), Finnegan Oldfield (Final Cut), Jérôme Niel (Smoking Causes Coughing), Sofia Lesaffre (Les Misérables) and Lisa Nyarko.

A whole bunch of pics from the film have also been released, which you can find below.

I am a sucker for creature features like this, but I also know that many movie watchers will automatically never watch this film because of the spiders. I may be wrong, but I think our very own Kaitlyn Booth may be in that category [Editor's Note: Correct]. But some of the best horror we have can be found in creature features, and after the praise this film got last fall, I will be there on day one to watch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!