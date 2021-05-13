The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King Are "Adorable"

There are so many Disney live-action remakes in the works right now that it's becoming something of a joke. It isn't really that surprising since they have, in general, done well critically and commercially, and Disney is a business at the end of the day. The Little Mermaid remake is the one that is drawing some eyes from annoying people who are mad that a black woman was cast as Ariel and was also one of the productions that were hit by the pandemic. Details about this movie are being kept under wraps, but they are back in production now, and we did get a little tease from Noma Dumezweni, who recently joined the cast in an unknown new role. While Dumezweni couldn't tell Variety anything about the movie or her role, she could tell us about seeing stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in a scene together and talked about the amazing chemistry that she saw on screen between the two leads.

"There's a moment when the camera zooms in and you see both of them. I was watching on a monitor and was like, 'If that's not iconic, I have no taste.'" The Tony nominee went on to say that the two are "fucking adorable": "They're just so sweet together."

This is likely going to be one of those movies we learn more about later this year. The Little Mermaid doesn't have a release date but the fact that it is filming means that it can't be that far away. The next D23 Expo isn't until 2022, and that seems very far away to announce a movie that is already in production.

The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, and Awkwafina in voice roles. It currently doesn't have a release date.