Digimon Adventure 02 Film Receives New Visuals and Cast

After the epic, tragic, and tear-jerking conclusion of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, a major void was left in fans' hearts for more. Just when we were fairly certain the end had come, the confirmation of a follow-up story to the canon second generation (known as Digimon Adventure 02) teased that there could be a way to revisit fan favorites in a natural progression to adulthood. Now, after a brief period without any news about the film's status, there has been a reveal showcasing the next-gen DigiDestined all grown up!

During a recent live stream event for Digimon, it was confirmed that the original voices actors from the previous films would reprise their smaller roles in the Digimon Adventure 02 movie (much deserved). As exciting as that piece of information is, the stream also gave fans their first look at the design for the characters who have gone from teenagers to adults, each maintaining their beloved Digimon companions.

It was then additionally suggested that a few new characters will enter the fray, one of which includes a brand new Digimon named Ukkomon and played by Rie Kugimiya, a Digimon that's poised to be influential to the film's narrative along with its human partner. Megumi Ogata, on the other hand, has been tapped to portray Rui Owada, the new DigiDestined child who asserts that they're the first to be chosen by their Digimon.

When we last dissected the ongoing narrative, thanks to the original flash-forward ending of Digimon Adventure 02, there were some (hopeful) deviations – leading us to discuss the topic with the producer. When asked if the film's ending was meant to rewrite the Adventure 02 ending, Yosuke Kinoshita explained, "Per the last episode of Digimon Adventure 02, being that the year 2028 is specified, it should be maintained for this new story. However, a major component of the overall premise is that anything can and could happen, given that everything up to this point had yet to be drawn to life."

It looks like this next film might be bridging the gap between the previous cinematic chapter and the much warmer ending we were promised two decades ago! Are you ready for more Digimon?