The Long Night Trailer Sees Scout Taylor- Compton Take On A Cult

The Long Night is a new horror/thriller starring Scout Taylor-Compton, Nolan Gerard Funk, and Deborah Kara Unger, directed by Rich Ragsdale. It is coming to select theaters and digitally on February 4th. This is a cult film where a couple is trying to enjoy a quiet weekend together and instead has to deal with a cult trying to use them to fulfill a prophecy of the apocalypse. I hate it when that happens. Mayhem and blood follow as you can see in the trailer for the film below. Below is also the poster.

The Long Night Synopsis

"While searching for the parents she's never known, New York transplant Grace (Scout Taylor-Compton) returns to her childhood southern stomping grounds with her boyfriend (Nolan Gerard Funk) to investigate a promising lead on her family's whereabouts. Upon arrival, the couple's weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair en route to fulfilling a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy. Starring Scout Taylor-Compton, Nolan Gerald Funk, and Deborah Kara Unger, The Long Night releases in select theaters and digitally on February 4th." The trailer for the film is right here:

There is some freaky stuff going on there: nightmarish visions, creepy bone masks, snakes, floating people. Compton has always been a favorite of mine, as I enjoyed her work in Rob Zombie's Halloween films as Laurie, and she has done some excellent indie work over the years. I don't know about this one, I hope that the cult gets some backstory, and we get a reason for why this is all happening, but something tells me that might not be the case. I will still watch, though. The Long Night hits select theaters and digital on February 4th.