Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu Star Says Removing The Helmet "Makes Sense"

The Mandalorian and Grogu star Pedro Pascal says that the moment where Din Djarin removes his helmet in the upcoming film "made perfect sense" to him.

Article Summary Pedro Pascal explains why Din Djarin removing his helmet in The Mandalorian and Grogu "makes perfect sense."

The helmet has been a major plot point in the series, with Season 3 focusing on its significance for Mandalorians.

Director Jon Favreau discusses the challenge of balancing Din's mask tradition with showing the character's face.

Despite the film’s significance as the first Star Wars movie since 2019, hype around it remains surprisingly subdued.

Ever since the first season of The Mandalorian, the topic of the helmet has been a plot point that has been brought up multiple times. People who know Star Wars lore know that Mandalorians aren't supposed to remove the helmets, so when Din Djarin eventually removed his, it was a big deal, to the point that most of the third season focused on the fallout of him removing the helmet. With that being such a massive point of the third season of the show, people were a little surprised to see that Din was once again without his helmet in the early trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Why would they spend an entire season of the show talking about the consequences of removing the helmet, only for him to do it again in the movie? In an interview with Empire, star Pedro Pascal assured fans that the scene where the helmet is removed is not inconsequential.

"When we got to that part, all I can say is that it made perfect sense, and it was what I was hoping would be the reason," the actor enthuses. "If I were to pitch something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is…' And that's exactly it. He filled that blank. I said immediately, 'Jon, that's exactly what I was hoping to hear!'"

The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau also acknowledged that they were walking a weird line when it came to the helmet, saying, "It's a tricky thing because you want to see his face, but the archetype is that of the helmet. How do we find a way to do it without undermining everything that we developed about the Mandalorian Creed?" So far, we've only seen the one scene with the helmet missing, so there's a decent chance it won't be a major plot point or even last that long, making it less of a big deal than people think. However, Favreau did confirm that. "You'll see [Pedro] in the armour, both with and without the helmet. He's a pretty physical performer. So we pushed a little further than we have in the past, as far as what he's doing, helmet-off."

The buzz surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu is still weird, and like people aren't as excited as you would expect them to be for the first Star Wars movie on the big screen since 2019. Maybe it's because the series never really went away with the Disney+ shows, but the lack of hype and people talking about this might be one of the weirder parts of the upcoming summer blockbuster season.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!