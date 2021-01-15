The Many Saints of Newark Has Been Delayed to September 2021

The spring delays have started to come through now that everyone has started to come to terms with the fact that things will not get better anytime soon. The first movie studio to blink was Sony Pictures, as they decided to move Morbius a few days ago, and so we're all waiting to see if another studio is going delay a movie. Warner Bros. is apparently the next studio that has delayed a movie. The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel to The Sopranos, is the next movie that is moving from March 12th to September 24, according to Variety.

Summary: The film is set in the explosive 1960s in the era of the Newark riots, when the African-American and Italian communities are often at each other's throats. But among the gangsters within each group, the dangerous rivalry becomes especially lethal.

Warner Bros. took to Twitter to post a near little graphic talking about the next move. Interestingly, this movie is part of the hybrid release schedule that has been a big deal for the last couple of months. The whole point of the hybrid release was so they could release if the pandemic is still bad. So the decision to move this one but not move something like The Little Things later this month is interesting. Does that say more about The Many Saints of Newark or The Little Things? We'll have to see.

The Many Saints of Newark, directed by Alan Taylor, stars Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience, American Hustle), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express), Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street), Corey Stoll (First Man, Ant-Man), Michael Gandolfini (TV's The Deuce), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, The Big Short), Michela De Rossi (Boys Cry, TV's The Rats), John Magaro (The Finest Hours, Not Fade Away), with Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV's Shades of Blue, Goodfellas) and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring films). It will be released on September 24, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.