Liam Neeson Action Film The Marksman Hits Blu-ray May 11th

Liam Neeson recently released The Marksman, and it was well-received when it opened in theaters. It is a typical Neeson action flick and worth it to check out. You can do so when it is released digitally on April 27th and Blu-ray/DVD on May 11th. The disc will have minimal special features; in fact, the only included one is a making-of doc. Discs don't come loaded anymore, and to be honest, it is taking some getting used to. At least do a commentary, jeez. Anyway, you can see the cover for The Marksman down below.

The Marksman Ranks Up There As A Neeson Flick

"From Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment, THE MARKSMAN is a tense thriller that follows one man and the boy he promised to protect on a dangerous cat-and-mouse race across America that leaves audiences on the edge of their seat from start to finish. The film is directed by Academy Award® nominee Robert Lorenz (American Sniper, Mystic River) and showcases remarkable performances by Neeson (Taken franchise, The Grey) and the film's supporting cast, including Katheryn Winnick (The Dark Tower, "Big Sky"), Juan Pablo Raba (Peppermint, "Narcos"), Teresa Ruiz ("Narcos: Mexico," "Here on Earth") and Jacob Perez (Papa Bear, Willy Goes Way Back). Featuring never-before-seen bonus content with cast and crew, THE MARKSMAN on digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes piece that dives deeper into the deadly cross-country road trip of the captivating story."

Here is the description of the making of doc on the disc:

THE MAKING OF THE MARKSMAN – Filmmakers and cast discuss the richness of the story and characters, as well as their experiences working with legendary actor Liam Neeson.

Give this one a shot. If nothing else, it is an easy way to pass some time on the couch.