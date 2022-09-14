The Menu Debuts A New Poster As Release Creeps Closer

The Menu is a new horror/thriller from director Mark Mylod, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and Hong Chau. In this film, a couple (Joy, Hoult) heads to an exclusive restaurant where a chef (Fiennes) is preparing something VERY special for the diners. You can see the trailer and the newly released poster for the film down below.

The Menu Synopsis

"A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises. Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Hong Chau. Directed by Mark Mylod. The Menu is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Taylor-Joy will play one half of the couple. Fiennes is playing the chef."

Man, Joy really knows how to pick roles. This is giving me a big Ready or Not vibe, and that is not a bad thing. A horror film set around the fine dining experience is always a fun time, and when you get a cast like this together, good things will follow. This was originally going to star Emma Stone and be directed by Alexander Payne, but they dropped out. I think that will benefit us here, though; while the concept lends itself to dark comedy, I am not so sure Payne's style would have fit. The Menu will open in theaters only on November 18th, and with the buzz that is proceeding it, people should be excited to check it out.