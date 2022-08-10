The Menu Trailer Serves Up Horror To Anya Taylor-Joy

The Menu is a new horror/thriller from director Mark Mylod, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and Hong Chau. In this film, a couple (Joy, Hoult) heads to an exclusive restaurant where a chef (Fiennes) is preparing something VERY special for the diners. You can see the trailer and the posters for The Menu below.

The Menu Synopsis

"A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu with some shocking surprises. Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Hong Chau. Directed by Mark Mylod. The Menu is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Taylor-Joy will play one half of the couple. Fiennes is playing the chef."

Man, Joy really knows how to pick roles. This is giving me a big Ready or Not vibe, and that is not a bad thing. A horror film set around the fine dining experience is always a fun time, and when you get a cast like this together, good things will follow. This was originally going to star Emma Stone and be directed by Alexander Payne, but they dropped out. I think that will benefit us here, though; while the concept lends itself to dark comedy, I am not so sure Payne's style would have fit. The Menu will open in theaters only on November 18th, and it might just be a sleeper at the fall box office.