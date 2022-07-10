That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)

Okay, so there is a very minor spoiler going forward about the appearance of an X-Men character in Thor: Love And Thunder on general release in the UK and the US. I saw the film in a full house on the IMAX screen at the Leicester Square Cineworld in London with Tom from Gosh Comics. And I took notes.

At one point in the movie, you get a multi-pantheon of Gods. Like the Restaurant At The End Of The Universe, there are gods from many planets and realities filling a large chamber, from Earth and many alien cultures. And one of the gods, seen ever so briefly, is a giant eyeball. Well, all current X-Men readers know which god is a giant eyeball.

That's Ora Serrata, god of the Arakii, the mutant race of humanity exiled to another dimension, recently rescued and returned to the Marvel Universe, and who have made a new home on the planet Mars, renamed Arrako and terraformed to be the new capital planet of our solar system. And as well as bringing their cultures with them, the Arakii also brought their very literal gods.

Ora Serrata is a member of the Great Ring of Arakko and occupies the Seat of Law at the Dusk Table, in charge of the planet Arakko and its Arakkii inhabitants. Ora Serrata is also the planet's chief legal officer, as the final arbiter of the law.

Ora Serrata first appeared, above, in Legion Of X #1 by Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua, but had been teased in previous comic books X-Men #16 and SWORD #8, in name only, first written by Jonathan Hickman.

I know some people will have been hoping for Deadpool of Wolverine. After all, you got Professor X in Doctor Strange. And it is only for a millisecond. I mean, also, it could be a completely separate pantheon god that looks like an eyeball. And it's not as if Si Spurrier, Jan Bazaldua or Jonathan Hickman get a credit at the end.