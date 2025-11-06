Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: brendan fraser, rachel weisz, The Mummy, universal

The Mummy Getting Legacy Sequel- Fraser, Weisz Back To Star

Universal is bringing Brendan Fraser and Rachael Weisz back for a new film in The Mummy franchise, with Radio Silence directing.

Radio Silence, directors of Ready or Not and Scream, will helm the new adventure in the franchise.

The film is said to ignore The Mummy 3, picking up after the hit 1999 and 2001 movies with original stars.

The Mummy franchise was a 2000s blockbuster blending action, adventure, and classic monster movie lore.

The Mummy franchise, which began in 1999 as an action-adventure take on classic movie monster lore, was a massive hit for the studio in the early 2000s and spawned a variety of spin-offs, including The Scorpion King, an animated series, and a theme park ride that remains popular to this day. It made a leading man out of Brendan Fraser and made Rachael Weisz a household name. Now, the band is getting back together. Universal is bringing the stars back for a new film in the franchise, to be directed by Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by David Coggeshall (The Family Plan). Radio Silence made Ready or Not, which has a sequel set to release in April, and revitalized the Scream franchise over the last few years. Deadline had the news of the project.

The Mummy Was Indiana Jones For A New Generation

The Mummy films, of which there were three proper, grossed just under a billion dollars worldwide, and eclipsed that number if you include the spin-off film The Scorpion King. The first two films were directed by Stephen Sommers. The third film, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, was directed by Rob Cohen. Rumors suggest that the new film will be a continuation of the story, but will not acknowledge the events of the third film, as Weisz was not involved in that one.

This is weird timing, as I just watched these films with my family, who had not seen them before about a week ago. They really hold up, and although I disliked the third one when it was released, it is far from the worst film I have ever seen. Radio Silence has earned a lot of leeway with me as far as taking something beloved and putting a fresh coat of paint on it, so fingers crossed that they find new stars for Fraser and Weisz to pass the legacy on to.

