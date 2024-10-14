Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: radio silence, Ready or Not, ready or not 2, Samara Weaving

Ready Or Not Sequel On the Way; Weaving, Radio Silence Back

Searchlight Pictures, Radio Silence, and Samara Weaving are reuniting for a sequel to their 2019 hit Ready or Not.

Article Summary Radio Silence and Samara Weaving reunite for the Ready or Not sequel at Searchlight Pictures.

The original was a hit, grossing $57 million worldwide on a $6 million budget.

Original writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy return to pen the sequel.

No production start date announced yet, but anticipation for Ready or Not 2 builds.

Ready or Not came out in 2019, was a big surprise at the box office, and has become a beloved thriller in most circles. It also put Samara Weaving and Radio Silence on the map. At a special screening of the film over the weekend, Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett) announced that a sequel is officially in active development, with them back to write and direct and Weaving to star. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, who wrote the first film, will also pen this one. Searchlight is again releasing the film. Deadline ran the news of the sequel.

Ready Or Not 2 Should Come Together Quickly

Worldwide, the original grossed $57 million against a $6 million budget and has since cleaned up on digital and disc. Alongside Weaving, it starred Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. For those who have not seen the original Ready or Not, here is the synopsis: Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows, and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives.

I am not sure how a sequel to Ready or Not will work, given how that film ended, but with all of the same creatives returning and the fact that Weaving is back, I am hopeful. If you have not had a chance to catch Weaving's new film Azrael, be sure to check it out as well, she is fantastic in it, and I think that she should make survival horror for the rest of her career because she is damn good at it. No production start date or release date for the new film was announced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!