The Munsters Peacock Film By Rob Zombie Is Rated PG

The Munsters fanbase can breathe easy. The Rob Zombie directed film coming exclusively to Peacock will be rated PG, finally putting the bed the speculation that Rob would bring his signature hyper-violence and lewdness to the beloved world started in the sitcom from the '60s. "Macabre and suggestive material, scary images and language." are the reasons for the rating, which was reported on by our friends at Bloody Disgusting. Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips as playing Lily and Herman Munster in the film, with the cast also including Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Cassandra (Elvira) Peterson.

A Different Rob Zombie For The Munsters

Zombie is a huge Munsters fan, using imagery from the show in numerous easter eggs in his videos and stage shows, owning a bunch of props and artifacts from the show, and even doing commentary for the Scream Factory release of Munster, Go Home when it released on Blu-ray last year. Safe to say that he will spare no effort to pay homage to the classic series while putting his own stamp on it. Thank god we are going to get a more restrained Zombie film for The Munsters. While I have enjoyed some of his other work, that tone and such would not have worked here, and I think he knows that. I am actually more excited to see what he does when he has to pull the reigns back a bit and, dare I say, show off his comedy chops?

Early reports are that this is heading straight to Peacock, which makes sense, but that has not been confirmed by Universal, the owner of the streamer, though I imagine it is just a matter of time. Hopefully, we see a trailer soon since this has been in production for some time now.