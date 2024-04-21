Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, star wars

Daisy Ridley In A "Very Different Place" As She Returns To Star Wars

Daisy Ridley says that she is "in a very different place" as she returns to Star Wars than she was when she first joined a galaxy far, far away.

After being absent from the big screen for a long time, Star Wars is returning to theaters, and there are many different projects in varying levels of development. We have some information and release dates on a couple of them, but one that people have been talking about a lot but not saying much about at the same time is the film that is bringing back Daisy Ridley as Rey, and that is being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Ridley has said that she hasn't seen a script yet, and people are guessing on a potential release date. While she can't say anything about the story, she does have thoughts about what it will feel like to return to the role. As Ridley detailed in an interview with Total Film, she said, "I honestly have had moments where I'm like, 'I don't know if I remember what I did [as Rey]. It's really strange. I think the whole thing will feel so different anyway, with a totally different team. I'm in a very different place than I was. I'm probably going to be one of the adults, and initially, I was the youngest person on set, which is a weird feeling."

It will be a new experience for her since she will be a legacy actor among new players in a galaxy far, far away, but that doesn't mean that everything about this new Star Wars film will be new. Lucasfilm, like anyone else, likes to work with the same people if things go well the first time around, and Ridley is hoping that she will see some familiar faces behind the camera. "I would also hope that it's a lot of the same crew," she explained. "Obviously, many people shifted, but many people stayed the same through all three films, and there was something wonderful and comforting about that. But I don't know. It all remains to be seen. I would hope it feels natural in some way, but also like – I don't know – like it's a new adventure. I'm hoping it's sort of a bit of both." The next release date for a Star Wars film is December 2026, but it's unclear what of the many films in development will take that spot.

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

Before January 2024, we would have said that Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, it's unclear where Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and it looks like his next project after A Complete Unknown. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is in deep in Deadpool 3 post-production and Stranger Things.

There is still no release date for the film that stars Ridley, and you can bet people will speculate about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her Star Wars film without expecting to set up two more.

